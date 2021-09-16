Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Craig Ritchie, 31, grew his hair for two years before sitting down in the pub where he works to have his crowning glory cut off.

His long tresses will now be handed over to the Little Princess Trust who make wigs for children and young people who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment and other conditions.

Barman Craig Ritchie spent two years growing his hair

Craig, from Musselburgh, East Lothian, had his hair chopped at town’s The Levenhall Arms by expert crimper Alan Mulholland from local salon Eskquire Barbers.

The barman, who also shaved his bushy beard off, has also raised around £450 for the charity which has given out more than 8,000 free wigs since 2006.

Craig said: “I feel like a sheared sheep at the moment and am getting used to the temperature. I kind of got used to my long hair but I like it short – it’s good.”

Craig's flowing locks were clearly in need of some drastic clipper action

Pals on social media were quick to praise Craig’s fundraising efforts and his new tidy look.

Lauren Elizabeth posted: “Go on yourself Craig - great cause.”

Claire Benn said: “Well done. The new hair cut looks fab.”

Alan Mulholland doesn't know if he is gardening or hairdressing

And Stevie Devine added: “Quality. I will chuck £20 your way next time I see you.”

The Little Princess Trust provides free real hair wigs to children and young people, up to 24 years, who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment or other conditions.

For more see: https://www.littleprincesses.org.uk/

Craig now has a fresh new look

