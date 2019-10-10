Health Minister accused of 'backtracking' over inspection of Edinburgh's current Sick Kids Hospital

The existing Sick Kids Hospital at Sciennes was due to close in July but is now due to remain in use until autumn next year.

In a letter to Tory health spokesman and Lothian MSP Miles Briggs, she said she had met staff who had “raised concerns regarding the appropriateness and timing” of such an inspection.

But Mr Briggs said: “It is vital the Royal Hospital for Sick children at Sciennes if fully up to standard, especially as there are no guarantees that the new hospital site at Little France will be operational by next autumn.”

The £150m hospital was due to open in July but the transfer was called of at the last minute after problems were discovered with the ventilation system. Its opening has now been put off for a further year.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman promised last month that urgent inspections would be carried out at the current hospital.

And he called for urgent inspections of both places since they would now be in use for another 12 months.

Ms Freeman intervened to say: “Can I just confirm that I will exactly do that?” She said she was due to meet staff at both hospitals. “They will have the opportunity to raise concerns but we will also address the ones you have raised.”

Tory health spokesman Miles Briggs says Ms Freeman appears to have gone back on her commitment.

But in her reply Ms Freeman says: “Following the debate, I met with Staff at both Royal Hospital Sick Children and the Department of Clinical Neurosciences where clinicians raised concerns regarding the appropriateness and timing of an urgent inspection and report from Health Improvement Scotland. I am committed to ensuring that the involvement of HIS is supportive and addresses concerns effectively and appropriately.”

Mr Briggs said: “I am very concerned that the Health Secretary appears to have gone back on her commitment to undertake an urgent inspection at the current Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Edinburgh.