Brian Chapman, 22, will be joined by Celtic supporting colleagues Gordon Niven and Daniel Farrel in September to walk the 47 miles between the two stadiums. ‘The Broxburn Wanderers’ will set off with the goal of arriving in the capital in time to see Hearts face Livingston on Saturday September 25 – taking at least 15 hours for their marathon trek.

Speaking to the Evening News he said: “It just shows that fans can come together...I personally think football clubs get overlooked for the great work they do off the pitch for the local communities.”

Big Hearts: Brian with Gordon Niven and Daniel Farrell

“Big Hearts have done a magnificent job helping young families who are struggling, also making sure young children have as much fun as they can. They do a lot of work with the older generation helping them share memories of the past, and tackling loneliness.

“Football is more than just a game.”

The Broxburn Wanderers aim to raise at least £2000 with their efforts. Funds will be raised through online donations and a raffle. Tickets to the raffle will be available on Brian’s facebook page and in person at local Broxburn pubs. Prizes include a signed Hearts top, a £20 Italian restaurant voucher, and a hamper donated by the boys’ employer ‘Broxburn Bottlers’.

Donations can be made here: https://bighearts.enthuse.com/pf/broxburn-wanderers-a1579

As a registered charity Big Hearts works closely with the club, local partners and charities across Edinburgh to identify needs, to build and deliver targeted programmes of support. I

