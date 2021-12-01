On Tuesday, health secretary Humza Yousaf announced that a total of nine cases of the new covid variant Omicron have been identified in Scotland.

Five of these cases are in the Lanarkshire area and four are in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde area.

No Omicron cases have yet been identified in Edinburgh and other council areas across Scotland.

This data breaks down the number of positive Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people, according to council area.

Here are the 12 areas in Edinburgh with the most new coronavirus cases between 21 November and 27 November.

1. Blackhall A seven day covid rate of 1,028.5 per 100,000 was recorded in the Blackhall area as it recorded 62 cases between November 21 and November 21. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Gilmerton South and The Murrays This area recorded 38 cases of covid last week with a rate of 1.025.1 per 100,000 population. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Gracemount, Southhouse and Burdiehouse This area had a seven-day rate of 690.1 last week and recorded 41 cases of covid. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. East Craigs South The seven-day rate was 661.1 per 100,000 in East Craigs South after it recorded 35 cases of covid last week. Photo: Google Photo Sales