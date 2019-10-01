Here's why Edinburgh's new Sick Kids Hospital will cost an extra £16 million

HEALTH bosses are having to spend £5.7 million on maintenance, equipment and facilities at the current Sick Kids Hospital and neuroscience centre because of the delay in transferring to the new site.

A breakdown of costs also shows the reviews commissioned by Health Secretary Jeane Freeman to establish the extent of the problems at the replacement building cost £500,000.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman has promised to update MSPs on costs.

Ms Freeman ordered a halt to the opening of the £150m new hospital at the beginning of July just days before it was due to open. The move came after last-minute checks found the ventilation system in the critical care unit did not meet national standards. Checks then revealed remedial work was also needed in the water and drainage systems.

Now the Sick Kids will have to remain in its current building at Sciennes until next autumn and the Department of Clinical Neurosciences will stay at the Western General Hospital until spring next year.

Ms Freeman told MSPs last month that the delay was expected to cost an extra £16 million on top of the £1.35m a month being paid by NHS Lothian to the consortium which built the hospital.

Now she has published a breakdown of costs which shows the rectification for critical care and haematology/oncology will cost an estimated £4m and contingency for further remedial action is put at £2m.

Dual running of the two sites will cost £1.5m, while additional maintenance at the current sites is shown as £2m; and additional investment in current facilities and equipment is estimated at £3.7m.

In addition, project team costs are £1.5m; additional project support £550,000; legal, technical and financial fees £300,000; and the independent reviews £500,000.

Ms Freeman added: "These estimates will be refined as plans are further developed. I will keep members updates on costs as work proceeds on resolving the current situation."

Lothian MSP and Tory health spokesman Miles Briggs said: “This breakdown of costs of the £16 million extra that is needed to build the new Royal Hospital for Sick Children shows the extent that this failure is going to cost the public.

“A significant proportion of the £16 million additional costs is going on the current hospital site, which would not have been required if the new Royal Hospital of Sick Children had been built to standard the first time.”