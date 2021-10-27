The team at Home Instead Livingston celebrating the company's first birthday

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Home Instead Livingston was set up by Graham Stevenson after he struggled to get at-home care for both of his grandmothers. The team had a party to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the company, which provides companionship-led home care services to elderly people throughout West Lothian.

“The team and I were delighted to host a party for our first birthday, inviting all our caregivers and office staff to the office to have a celebration,” said Graham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“They have been true key workers throughout the past year and I am so proud of everything they have done to help grow the business but, most importantly, keep our clients safe and well.”

He added that the company had provided care to the area’s older people over a “difficult year” and that he hoped to keep doing so for many years to come.

“It has been an incredibly difficult year for everyone but especially for older people who have had a really challenging time during lockdown,” he said.

“We have been there to provide vital companionship and care to our elderly clients across the area, not just keeping them well throughout the pandemic but providing much needed companionship to prevent instances of isolation and loneliness.

“We look forward to plenty more years of caring and we are hoping to grow the business-offering of our care services to more elderly people to keep them safe and well at home, where most of us hope our later years are spent.”

A huge part of the company’s work over the last year has been fundraising, with campaigns having been held to help expand the company’s offering.

The ‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ campaign saw the team collect presents to give to elderly people who may not have otherwise received one at Christmas.

They also fundraised for Home Instead Charities, a nationwide foundation which grants funds to groups and organisations who run activities for older people, and as a result of their fundraising efforts, the West Lothian 50+ Network received a grant which helped them to continue delivering support sessions and activities to older people in the area.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.