Figures published by Public Health Scotland show GP practices across Scotland usually have thousands of patients on their books. The latest data shows there are more than 5,000 GPs working across 921 surgeries across Scotland, as of 1 January 2022.

An average surgery has 6,349 patients but some practices have a much higher GP-to-patient ratio than others – or much lower. Here we reveal the least busy GP surgeries in Edinburgh in terms of their GP-to-patient ratio.

The analysis excludes GPs working only on a locum or sessional basis and those working only in Out of Hours service locations. We have also omitted practices which have no registered GPs or patients.

1. Ratho Medical Practice There are 302 patients per GP at Ratho Medical Practice. In total, there are 3,021 patients and 10 GPs.

2. Wester Hailes Medical Practice There are 570 patients per GP at Wester Hailes Medical Practice. In total, there are 7,411 patients and 13 GPs.

3. Conan Doyle Medical Centre There are 634 patients per GP at Conan Doyle Medical Centre. In total, there are 5,071 patients and 8 GPs.

4. Mackenzie Medical Centre There are 636 patients per GP at Mackenzie Medical Centre. In total, there are8,273 patients and 13 GPs.