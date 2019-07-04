How Edinburgh's new Sick Kids hospital was delayed again and again

THE replacement for Edinburgh's Sick Kids Hospital was originally expected to open in winter 2012 but has suffered delay after delay.

Problems included a protracted land swap deal, partner firms running into financial difficulties, poor weather and a serious flood after a hot water pipe burst overnight.

April 2010: The new hospital was delayed by at least six months after the financial arrangements for the project were decoupled from the new Department of Clinical Neurosciences being opened alongside it.

Sept 2010: A further nine-month delay resulted from problems in negotiating a land deal with Scottish Enterprise over a new car park.

Nov 2010: THE hospital was delayed after the Scottish Government said it would not fund the project directly and it would have to be built through the Scottish Futures Trust (SFT).

Aug 2011: Another setback as a result of a stalemate between NHS Lothian and Consort, the private firm that built and runs the ERI over the land on which the new hospital is to be built.

May 2012: Health chiefs said they would consider scrapping the new hospital at Little France and staying at Sciennes after revealing the project has been delayed again over the land issue.

Aug 2016: The opening of the new hospital was put off from autumn 2017 to spring 2018 after two companies working on the construction entered administration and provisional liquidation.

Aug 2017: A further two month delay to avoid staff and patient relocation over Easter. NHS Lothian said it was putting back the opening date to ensure the "safe and effective" opening of the hospital.

Dec 2017: The hospital suffers a further delay estimated at six months. NHS Lothian blamed unexpected initial delays on the site which included the liquidation of a sub-contractor, poor weather, and issues surrounding piling works.

June 2018: A burst hot water pipe caused a "severe flood" at the new hospital, sening a cascade of water gushing down the stairs and causing significant damage - and another delay.

Nov 2018: The opening is delayed yet again after an independent assessor ruled the hospital was not to scratch after failing to meet all the specifications. Problems included the design of the building's drainage system and a need for more fire alarms.

July 2019: Just days before the opening, another delay because the ventilation system failed to meet national standards.