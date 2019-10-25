Ice star Jake Quickenden on hand to offer warm handshake to slimline Laura

Laura Pennycook, 38, from Balerno, was one of just 35 women to attend Slimming World’s Woman of the Year 2019 competition after losing an impressive 10st 4.5lbs.

Jake, who first shot to fame on ITV’s the X Factor, was a special guest at the semi-finals of the competition at Slimming World’s head office in Derbyshire.

Laura, who trimmed down from 20st 8lbs to 10st 3.5lbs, was voted for by members of her East Calder group to represent them in the national Woman of the Year competition.

She said: “Before I found Slimming World everything just felt like such a struggle. I felt uncomfortable all the time and would get out of breath doing the most simple jobs. I had resigned myself to being the size I was forever because having so much weight to lose just felt like a huge battle.

“After I joined Slimming World my eyes were completely opened, I found a new way of eating that fitted easily around my life and I finally felt in ­control. What made it even better was that I could still enjoy my favourite meals like­­­­­­­­­­­ burgers and chips and ­cottage pies. I just prepared and cooked them differently.

“My Slimming World group is amazing – I pick up so many tips and recipe ideas each week and the support I get from the other members and my consultant, Sue, has really helped me to believe in myself. I honestly don’t think I could have done it without them.

“As the numbers dropped on the scales each week and my confidence increased I started to think about how active I was, so I started Boogie Bounce, strength and tone classes, cycling, ­running and walking. Slimming World has completely changed my life.”

Jake, who charmed the nation to come runner up on I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here! before winning Dancing on Ice last year, couldn’t believe Laura’s transformation.

He said: “I think Laura looks incredible, to turn her life around like she has is amazing. She seems so full of confidence now and it’s hard to believe that she ever had an issue with her weight. It’s a reminder that with support and commitment you can do anything you set your mind to.”

Sue Scorer, who runs the East Calder group, said: “Having Laura in my group is wonderful. Her remarkable transformation has inspired so many of her fellow slimmers and she gives them so much support each week – we are lucky to have her.

“I know that Laura will inspire lots of other people in West Lothian who are struggling with their weight and would like to feel healthier and more confident, to take that step and join our group.”