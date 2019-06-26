IN PICTURES: First look around Edinburgh's new £150 million 'Sick Kids' hospital

Take a “sneak peek” at Edinburgh’s new £150 million Royal Hospital for Children and Young People, which is due to open next to the Royal Infirmary at Little France next month. As well as all the high-tech medical equipment, four MRI scanners, 13 wards, ten theatres and new children’s emergency department next door to the Infirmary’s A&E, the replacement for the “Sick Kids” also boasts what has been the largest capital commissioning programme for art in any new hospital in the UK. You can find a FULL feature on the new hospital here.



1. Royal Hospital for Children and Young People An ambulance outside the new Royal Hospital for Children and Young People. PIC: Scott Louden jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Royal Hospital for Children and Young People Artists Kate Ive with one of her 19 commissioned artworks. PIC: Scott Louden jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Royal Hospital for Children and Young People A view of the colourful waiting area, which has been designed to incorporate domestic settings. PIC: Scott Louden jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Royal Hospital for Children and Young People Artists Kate Ive was commissioned to create 19 artworks in the new hospital. This one features a piece of sandstone from the old hospital. PIC: Scott Louden jpimedia Buy a Photo

