Scott Louden

IN PICTURES: First look around Edinburgh's new £150 million 'Sick Kids' hospital

THE waiting area is referred to as the Pod, the interview rooms are themed to match domestic settings and there is artwork throughout the building.

Take a “sneak peek” at Edinburgh’s new £150 million Royal Hospital for Children and Young People, which is due to open next to the Royal Infirmary at Little France next month. As well as all the high-tech medical equipment, four MRI scanners, 13 wards, ten theatres and new children’s emergency department next door to the Infirmary’s A&E, the replacement for the “Sick Kids” also boasts what has been the largest capital commissioning programme for art in any new hospital in the UK. You can find a FULL feature on the new hospital here.

An ambulance outside the new Royal Hospital for Children and Young People. PIC: Scott Louden

Artists Kate Ive with one of her 19 commissioned artworks. PIC: Scott Louden

A view of the colourful waiting area, which has been designed to incorporate domestic settings. PIC: Scott Louden

Artists Kate Ive was commissioned to create 19 artworks in the new hospital. This one features a piece of sandstone from the old hospital. PIC: Scott Louden

