'It's very different to Slimming World' - Clinic promising new effective ways to lose weight opens in Edinburgh Morningside

A NEW weight loss centre has opened to help people shed those unwanted pounds.

The Slimming Clinic in Morningside offers medical, dietary, physical and mental support during its weight loss programmes.

It is part of national group The Slimming Clinic, ‘the UKs largest doctor-led medical slimming programme.’

Manager of the new centre Claire Foulsby promises great results for those interested in taking part.

“It’s very different to Slimming World, in case that’s what people think we are,” she said.

“It’s doctor-led, and so people can be given medication to help with their weight loss to help them stay in control.

“We also have our dietician, Lesley Reid, who is very experienced and will offer good guidance to patients. And what’s great is we have a movement coach who will guide clients on physical activity.

“But don’t worry, he’s not all about making you do 5k runs every morning.

“He’s more into using our small, light weights and simple movements that can be incorporated into everyday life. His aim is to make people feel more confident in themselves before they go to a gym lets say.”

Claire said she and assistant manager Aimee Martin conquered their own weight issues in the past which led them to work at the clinic.

“We know what it’s like to battle with weight issues so we can really understand our clients,” she continued.

“Sometimes you get clients coming in saying ‘I’ve only lost a pound’ but we just say to them it’s better than gaining one.

“It’s about offering support at those crucial moments to encourage people to stick to their goals.”

Claire and Aimee are trained in neuro linguistic programming, a form of psychotherapy created to look at the connection between the brain, language (linguistic) and behavioural patterns.

They both use their training to help clients understand their relationship with food habits and encourage them to form a healthier attitude towards their diet and exercise.

“We see a huge variety of clients coming into the Slimming Clinic.

“It can be anyone who is very overweight to people who just want to shed a small bit of weight that they’ve not been able to do before.”

Medical director Dr Charlotte Norton said: “In some cases the medication isn’t always necessary because we have the dietician’s advice and the physical and mental support included in the programme.

“But it is there as an option to help.

“For example, some patients who are finding weight loss a bit more challenging can use some of the medication we have to help suppress their appetite.

“This gives them more control over the weight loss and helps them achieve the results they want.”

The clinic will not supply medication to anyone under the age of 18-years-old.

Anyone over the age of 65 is asked to get permission from their GP.