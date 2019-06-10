Kind schoolkids set up lemonade stall to fuel Edinburgh MoonWalkers

A KIND-HEARTED schoolgirl ensured fundraisers taking on the MoonWalk challenge were kept hydrated as they reached the final stages of the route by setting up a homemade lemonade stand outside her house.

Caitlin Allison, nine, was “determined” to reward the walkers for their charitable efforts after being inspired by mum Sarah’s attempt at the event ten years earlier.

Dozens of walkers stopped to refresh before the final stages of the event.

The Royal High Primary School pupil set up a table with brother Christopher, eight and Cameron, four, at the mile 19 marker of the marathon walk near their home in Craigentinny to give those taking part a morale boost as they neared the finish line.

Sarah, 39, told how the determined school kids set up the table in the early hours of Sunday morning to catch walkers coming past.

She said: “They were all absolutely determined that this was what they were going to do, so we were up at 5:30 in the morning to set out the table.”

“We were at mile 19, so I think a lot of the walkers would have been getting tired by that point, I think it was nice for them to see people out supporting what they were doing.

“For kids of that age to want to go out and do that, I was just really proud of them, I think everyone got a bit of a boost just from seeing them out there at that time.”

Thousands of walkers in circus-themed decorated bras walked through the streets of the Capital from midnight on Saturday to the early hours to raise awareness and funds for the fight against breast cancer.

Charity walkers chose to complete a quarter, half, full or double marathon for breast cancer charity Walk the Walk.

Camera Obscura, St Giles Cathedral, Queen Victoria at the National Galleries, the Royal Society of Edinburgh and The Mound glowed pink in support of the walkers.

Hotels including the Radisson Blu, the Balmoral and Kimpton Charlotte Square were also lit up pink for the occasion.

Sarah was pregnant with Caitlin when she undertook the challenge in 2009 and revealed she was “delighted” it was inspiring her children a decade on.

She said: “I remember when I was doing the MoonWalk, my husband came to the end of the street to meet us with tea and coffee, it’s funny how these things repeat.”

“A lot of the walkers who came to get a glass of lemonade were getting quite emotional, I think just because they were so tired.”

“They were so pleased to see Caitin, Christopher and Cameron, a few of them just needed a hug and to be reminded that what they were doing was amazing to give them that final push and get them over the line.”