Loanhead Brownie Charlotte completes 10,000 skips for deaf children's charity

Charlotte Hinton, 10, from Loanhead, overcame exhaustion and stiff legs as she completed 10,000 skips in total for the charity during her marathon challenge.

The youngster, a member of 1st Loanhead Brownies, devised the challenge to earn her Charities Badge and because it gave her a focus during a period of isolation from school. She was inspired to raise funds for the NDCS because her cousin Ellen was born deaf and her family has been receiving ongoing support from the charity.

She has smashed her fundraising target of £50, with £275 raised so far. All the funds raised go directly to the National Deaf Children’s Society, which supports the UK’s 50,000 deaf children and their families.

Charlotte, who lives in Loanhead with her parents, Karen, a teacher, and Colin, and her little brother Ross, seven, said: "I want to thank everyone for their donations. Some days were hard, especially skipping with hair down - not the best idea. Sometimes my legs were sore but I kept going. I really enjoyed skipping and was shocked at how much I raised. I even managed to do 1,000 skips in under ten minutes on my last day, which I really wanted to achieve."

Her proud mum Karen added: “Charlotte was inspired by her PE teacher who had been teaching her class skipping. Charlotte immediately knew she wanted to skip to raise money. I knew this would give her a purpose and focus during isolation and was happy to support her.

“I’m so proud of Charlotte. She has the most caring heart and I know that her care and worries will one day change the world. She transformed a pretty rubbish time into something amazing - some adults could learn a lot from that.”

For more information on the vital work it does across the country visit www.ndcs.org.uk. For further support, parents can contact the National Deaf Children’s Society Freephone Helpline on 0808 800 8880 (voice and text), email [email protected], or chat online at www.ndcs.org.uk/livechat.

