Lothian MSP calls for more male nurses amid recruitment 'crisis'

A Lothian politician has called for more men to consider nursing as a career path in light of what he says is a nursing workforce 'crisis.'

Scottish Conservative MSP Miles Briggs believes men have for too long avoided professions which were historically seen as only appealing to women, and that more must be done to encourage them into the profession.

He made the call ahead of Edinburgh Napier University's men in nursing network event at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary on Friday, May 17th. The event is for men in nursing or anyone in general who is interested to talk about this cause.

And Mr Briggs is challenging more men to consider going into nursing and urging anyone interested in talking about men in nursing to go along.

In a statement, Mr Briggs said NHS Scotland is currently facing a nursing workforce crisis with record numbers leaving the profession. He said there is also currently a shortage of male nurses, with numbers at a seven year low.

Mr Briggs said: "I think for too long young men have avoided professions which were historically seen as only appealing to females, such as nursing and I totally think we need to do more to encourage more men to consider nursing as a career path in the NHS.

"It would diversify the workforce, something that’s always worth doing, but more importantly help address the recruitment crisis now and in future.

“There is absolutely no reason why men can’t go into nursing, and the days of thinking otherwise are long gone.”

The networking event takes place at the Coffee Club at the Royal Infirmary between 11am and 1pm. There, you'll be able to meet for a free coffee and have a chat.

For more details, visit here.

