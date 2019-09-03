Maggie’s takes it to the bank after cycle fundraiser

More than 70 ­Sainsbury’s Bank ­colleagues have cycled round two Scottish Maggie’s ­centres to raise funds and awareness for the charity, which provides free practical and emotional support for people ­living with cancer.

The Edinburgh-based team got on their bikes to cycle for up to 100 miles, taking in ­Maggie’s Lanarkshire and Maggie’s Forth ­Valley, and finishing at their headquarters in Lochside on Friday.

So far, employees from Sainsbury’s Bank have raised almost £30,000 for the charity, which will make a ­significant difference to Maggie’s visitors who are facing ­cancer in their lives.

Andy Anderson, head at Maggie’s Edinburgh said: “I’d like to say a huge thank you to all the Maggie’s to Maggie’s team at Sainsbury’s Bank for ­taking on this challenge to raise money for us.

“Their efforts will allow us to ­continue to develop our unique, high quality programme of support to help people with cancer and their ­family and friends across Edinburgh and Lothians.”

Steven Davis, director of human resources at Sainsbury’s Bank said: ‘I’m delighted that even more Sainsbury’s Bank ­colleagues took part in this year’s Maggie’s to Maggie’s cycling ­challenge, with 70 in total cycling through the wind and rain for up to 90 miles to help raise funds to support people impacted with cancer.”

Built in the grounds of NHS ­hospitals, Maggie’s centres are designed to be warm and welcoming places, with ­qualified professionals on hand to offer an ­evidence-based core programme of support that has been shown to improve physical and ­emotional well-being. Maggie’s relies on voluntary donations to support and grow its network of centres and to develop its unique, high quality programme of support.

The charity’s aim is to make the ­biggest difference possible to people living with cancer and their family and friends.

The first Maggie’s Centre was opened in Edinburgh in 1996. There are now 24 across the UK and abroad, with more centres planned for the future. Maggie’s also has an online centre.

