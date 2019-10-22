Mekala Osborne needs surgery before she can come home, family reveals

Mekala Osborne in Vietnam.

However, the personal trainer from East Lothian is not out of the woods yet as she is set to have “invasive ­surgery” in the next few days.

Mekala had been on a dream ­holiday in Vietnam with a friend when she initially developed a simple sore throat which she treated with Strepsils.

The infection worsened and she was first diagnosed with bronchitis which then developed into the ­dangerous and sometimes fatal ­bronchial pneumonia.

At one stage Mekala had been in such a critical condition that her mother Yvonne and stepfather Jimmy were told to “pray she survives” a ­perilous trip from the hospital in ­Vietnam to another facility in Singapore.

However, after a fortnight in ­hospital her condition is beginning to improve with a return looking likely in around two weeks time.

Family friend Davie Martin said: “The family thought they might be looking at a homecoming this week as Mekala is off the critical list but she is still very poorly.

“The specialists in the UK insists on Mekala staying at least two more weeks as there is a very slight chance the journey could upset recovery.

“If this is the case then Yvonne will look at returning home next week, to be with her son.

“Then all going well, Jimmy will return hopefully with Mekala soon after.”

Mr Martin added that Mekala is also due to have more surgery, which had been cancelled by doctors earlier last week.

He said: “The hospital carried out the scans on Mekala and sadly they are now saying they must do the ­invasive surgery that they cancelled a few days ago.

“Not the news we wanted to hear folks but Mekala is still looking well, and very alert so much so that she was able to laugh at Jimmy‘s new short haircut.”

When Mekala first fell ill there was a rush to ensure that Yvonne and Jimmy could fly out to see her.

Mr Martin set up a JustGiving page with money donated to it being given to the family to help with travel and accommodation costs while they are in south-east Asia.

Within a couple of days the total raised by friends and family had reached more than the target amount of £4,000.

However the donations kept flooding in with the total amount nearly triple the original hoped for at almost £12,000.