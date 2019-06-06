MoonWalk fundraiser makes 9,000-mile round trip to complete charity challenge

A CANCER survivor who continued to suffer a series of violent seizures after plastic surgeons left filler material inside her head following surgery to remove a brain tumour is set to celebrate a year of freedom from the illness by taking on a transatlantic charity challenge.

Estate agent Jessica Harper was given the all clear in 2015 after doctors discovered she was suffering from a brain tumour, but went under the knife again three years later when medics found a second mass in the same location.

Thousands of bra-clad walkers will take to the street overnight on Saturday and Sunday to raise money for the fight against cancer.

However, doctors were stunned to find the ‘tumour’ was actually a lump of filler material installed by a plastic surgeon who recommended the procedure due to the harsh radiation and chemotherapy treatment she had previously undergone.

Jessica, 53, is now set to swap her home town of Colorado Springs for the Capital when she joins the MoonWalk Scotland event this weekend after hearing about the event from a client.

The volleyball enthusiast will make the near 9,000-mile round trip from the United States’ ‘Olympic City’ to take on the 6.5-mile ‘New Moon’ as part of her efforts to get back to playing the sport she has loved for more than a decade.

This year’s circus-themed event promises a carnival atmosphere as thousands of bra-clad fundraisers take to Edinburgh’s streets to raise money in the hope of finding a cure for breast cancer.

She added: “I have been very fortunate to be able to travel all over the world. Scotland is one that I haven’t travelled to and am looking forward to adding it to my list of travels.”

“I am always looking for new adventures in staying healthy and when my client heard about the MoonWalk Scotland, she knew that I would be interested in continuing my journey.

“My goal is to get back to my previous life to be able to play volleyball again as well as run and hike through my daily routines.”

Jessica underwent her first surgery in 2015, when doctors spent eight hours removing a golf ball sized tumour from her left temporal lobe.

Almost three months of radiation and chemotherapy followed before she was declared cancer-free.

But medics became concerned about the sudden reappearance of seizures last year and operated for a second time when they discovered the mass of fillers.

Jessica admitted the procedure “didn’t quite go to plan,” adding it had affected her thoughts and memories.

But she praised her “amazing” support network and now says she hopes to use the MoonWalk to reciprocate that positivity.

She said: “I have an amazing support network of family, friends, colleagues and clients. I love people and being there for others in a time of need has always been my passion in life. In my own time of need it was amazing how this was reciprocated back to me.”

“I can’t wait to get to The MoonWalk Scotland to be around other like-minded and fun people.”