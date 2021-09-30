NHS Scotland Covid status app issues: Users 'unable to sign in' and report issues with vaccine passport day before requirement
Many people have taken to social media after reporting they are unable to sign into the new NHS Scotland Covid status app on the night it is launched – just one day before vaccine passports will become a requirement for many late night events and venues.
People are currently facing issues with registration on the NHS Scotland Covid Status App as they are being told by the app that ‘something went wrong’, ‘no match found’, or they were ‘unsuccessful’ in registering their details.
When these messages pop up, the app informs the user: “We apologise for the inconvenience. Please try again later or contact our support team.”
However, users have commented that they have spent a long time encountering the same problem.
The news comes as the app will be needed to enter some events and venues, such as nightclubs, from October 1 in Scotland as the Scottish Government roll out the vaccine passport requirements.
One user took to Twitter saying: “Tortuous process to register. Two attempts unsuccessful, No help facility. Please fix. #shambles”
Another tweeted: “I’ve been trying for the last hour to get the new NHS Scotland Covid Status app to recognise me without success.
"This has to be one of the worst apps I’ve ever had the misfortune to attempt to use.
"I work in IT so I’m not an ignorant user.”
Another user said: “Anyone managed to successfully use the NHS Scotland Covid Status app? Having an existential crisis here.”
The Scottish Government announced that the NHS Scotland Covid status app is now available to download on Thursday night.
The app was meant to allow users to display proof of their covid vaccine status as it will contain details of the vaccine doses a person has received.
A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Some people may be experiencing issues which are likely to be caused by extremely high initial traffic and a large number of users trying to access the app at once.
"We advise people whose data is not found to try again a couple of hours later.”
The Covid Status Helpline is 0808 196 8565.