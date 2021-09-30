People across Scotland are currently facing issues with registration on the NHS Scotland Covid Status App as they are being told by the app that ‘something went wrong', ‘no match found’, or they were ‘unsuccessful’ in registering their details.

When these messages pop up, the app informs the user: “We apologise for the inconvenience. Please try again later or contact our support team.”

However, users have commented that they have spent a long time encountering the same problem.

The app requires users to scan their driving licence or the photo page of their passport, and then goes through a face ID verification stage and asks them to confirm their personal details like name, date of birth and postcode.

One user took to Twitter saying: “Tortuous process to register. Two attempts unsuccessful, No help facility. Please fix. #shambles”

Another tweeted: “I’ve been trying for the last hour to get the new NHS Scotland Covid Status app to recognise me without success.

"This has to be one of the worst apps I’ve ever had the misfortune to attempt to use.

"I work in IT so I’m not an ignorant user.”

Another user said: “Anyone managed to successfully use the NHS Scotland Covid Status app? Having an existential crisis here.”

The Scottish Government announced that the NHS Scotland Covid status app is now available to download on Thursday night.

The app was meant to allow users to display proof of their covid vaccine status as it will contain details of the vaccine doses a person has received.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Some people may be experiencing issues which are likely to be caused by extremely high initial traffic and a large number of users trying to access the app at once.

"We advise people whose data is not found to try again a couple of hours later.”

Political opponents have been quick to call out the technical issues users have faced as a result of the app as an ‘instant shambles’ from the SNP Government.

Murdo Fraser, Scottish Conservatives shadow Covid recovery secretary said: “The SNP only got this app launched at the very last minute and sure enough, within hours, it stopped working for hundreds of people.

“This instant shambles sums up the SNP - they just don’t deliver.”

Jackie Baillie, Labour’s health spokeswoman said: “The launch of the Covid status app has been a complete shambles.

“It is typical of the SNP to rush this out when it clearly doesn’t work.”

The issues come as the app will be needed to enter some events and venues, such as nightclubs, from October 1 in Scotland as the Scottish Government roll out the vaccine passport requirements.

The Scottish Government recently outlined that a ‘late night venue’ means it is open between midnight and 5.00am, serves alcohol after midnight, provides live or recorded music for dancing and has a designated space that is used for dancing.

