NHS Scotland workers and paramedics offered 5 per cent pay rise

The offer applies to all staff working on the NHS Scotland Agenda for Change staff – in a deal dubbed the the largest single year increase since devolution by the Scottish Government.

The offer by the Scottish Government follows negotiations between the Royal College of Nursing (RCN), Scottish Government, other health trade unions and NHS employers.

The proposed 5% rise is the second year in a row the Scottish Government has made a record pay offer to NHS staff – after a 4% increase last year.

The deal would benefit more than 160,000 employees including nurses, paramedics, allied health professionals and healthcare support staff – however, the GMB Union said it could not recommend members accept a deal which “doesn’t sufficiently confront soaring inflation and eye-watering energy bills”.

Karen Leonard, the union’s Scotland organiser, insisted: “Frontline NHS services are chronically under-staffed and if we want to improve this for patients then we need to recruit and retain the people needed to deliver them, and that starts with proper value.

“In the grip of the biggest cost-of-living crisis in 40 years, we cannot recommend to our hard-pressed members the acceptance of a deal that doesn’t sufficiently confront soaring inflation and eye-watering energy bills, or a funding settlement that awards the most to the highest earners.”

Depending on roles and experience, front line workers would receive pay rises ranging from around £1,000 to £2,400. The offer – which is being considered by staff - will be backdated to 1 April 2022.

UNISON, Scotland’s largest health union, said it would consult members on the “below-inflation” pay offer.

Wilma Brown, chair of UNISON’s Scottish Health Committee, said: “This pay offer falls well below the current level of inflation and is a real-terms pay cut for health workers.

“Our members will want to know why NHS staff on the highest pay bands will receive a rise of more than £5,500 per year while hard working domestics, porters, nursing assistants and others on the lowest bands are only deemed to be worth circa £1,000 per year.

“We have made it clear to the Scottish Government that our members will be disappointed and we will now be consulting our members on next steps. We would urge all of our members to look out for their ballot in the coming weeks.”

The RCN said the pay offer fell short of expectations – but that they would be considering the deal and that it would remain up to their members.

Julie Lamberth, Chair, RCN Scotland Board, said: “This offer falls far short of our expectations of a fair pay award. Our members demonstrated their worth many times over during the pandemic. They have put their own health and wellbeing on the line day after day, month after month. They continue to do so as we move into remobilisation and recovery.

“We will consider the detail of the offer and how to consult members on whether it is acceptable to them. Ultimately, it will be our members who have the final say on whether or not this pay offer makes the grade.”

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “Our NHS Agenda for Change workforce – like nursing and midwifery staff, porter staff, and therapy staff – have long had the best pay and conditions in the UK, and with today’s offer of a 5 per cent pay rise we’re demonstrating our commitment to ensuring that continues to be the case. It is a demonstration of how much we value our NHS staff who have worked tirelessly to keep us safe during the course of the pandemic.

“Following constructive discussions with unions and employers, we are offering the biggest single year NHS pay uplift since devolution.

“Experienced porters will receive more than £1,000 extra, while a healthcare support worker will see more than £1,200 extra. Experienced nurses will see their pay rise by more than £1,600 and an experienced advanced nurse practitioner will receive almost £2,400 more.

“In fact, as we’re building on NHS Scotland staff being the best paid in the four nations, the UK Government would need to deliver pay uplifts of between 6 per cent to 14 per cent to front line NHS England Agenda for Change staff to catch up with pay levels in Scotland.