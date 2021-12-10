Nicola Sturgeon Omicron Briefing: Live updates amid rising variant cases ahead of Christmas
Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will hold a briefing on the Omicron variant of Covid-19 amid concerns over rising cases.
The briefing comes after guidance was issued last night from Public Health Scotland urging Scots to cancel their Christmas parties over Omicron fears.
Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland on Friday morning, Prof Leitch said that Scots should be able to judge themselves what is and isn’t a party following an announcement from Public Health Scotland (PHS) advising people to cancel their Christmas nights out due to the increasing number of cases of the new Omicron variant.
Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will hold a briefing on the Omicron variant of Covid-19 alongside Scotland’s chief medical officer Gregor Smith and national clinical director Jason Leitch.
Last updated: Friday, 10 December, 2021, 11:59
There has been significant anger in the hospitality industry over calls to cancel Christmas parties on Thursday evening.
Public Health Scotland said people should postpone plans to help “protect ourselves” despite conflicting advice from the national clinical director.
We are expecting the First Minister to address the nation shortly after 12. Here’s how you can watch the briefing.
National Clinical Director Jason Leitch says “Scotland knows what a party is” as Scots await news on whether the Omicron Covid-19 variant means Christmas events should be cancelled.
This morning he told BBC Scotland “I think Scotland knows what a party is. I don’t think it’s a family dinner, I don’t think it’s a dinner for four.
“I don’t think it’s a night out where you’re controlled or where the environment is managed.
“I’m not going to get into a spreadsheet of how many people are there, how many bottles of wine there are or how many balloons there are, because that’s not going to help us.”
Hello and welcome to our live blog giving the latest updates as Nicola Sturgeon gets set to brief the nation.