No 10 said there were “no plans” to go further with coronavirus restrictions.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman was asked whether there would be a published Plan C, if current measures did not work.

He said: “There’s no plans to go beyond what we’ve set out already.

“Obviously we need to keep the characteristics of this variant under review, and we would act if necessary, but there’s no plans to go beyond what we set out.”

He said: “As a responsible Government, of course, you would expect us to… we have an array, already, of options available to us in terms of what measures we can take to mitigate a growth of any variant or virus.