Nicola Sturgeon Omicron Briefing: Live updates as First Minister says she can’t rule out further restrictions in Scotland ahead of Christmas
Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will hold a briefing on the Omicron variant of Covid-19 amid concerns over rising cases.
The briefing comes after guidance was issued last night from Public Health Scotland urging Scots to cancel their Christmas parties over Omicron fears.
Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland on Friday morning, Prof Leitch said that Scots should be able to judge themselves what is and isn’t a party following an announcement from Public Health Scotland (PHS) advising people to cancel their Christmas nights out due to the increasing number of cases of the new Omicron variant.
Read More
Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will hold a briefing on the Omicron variant of Covid-19 alongside Scotland’s chief medical officer Gregor Smith and national clinical director Jason Leitch.
Nicola Sturgeon Omicron Briefing: Live updates amid rising variant cases
Last updated: Friday, 10 December, 2021, 13:33
Scotland’s First Minister said a rise in cases is “virtually certain”, with modelling in a Scottish Government evidence paper showing infections could surge to as many as 25,000 a day in the worst case scenario.
Christmas party updates
When asked on Christmas parties, Nicola Sturgeon said she was focusing on work events as they are resulting in rapid spread of this infection.
“My advice would be to consider deferring work Christmas events,” she says.
“If they are small events that you wish to go ahead with... make sure you and everybody else in the group is testing beforehand.”
Nicola Sturgeon has said she can’t rule out further restrictions in Scotland being put in place as a result of the Omicron variant.
She said: “We know that any additional protective measures will cause social and economic harms especially after almost two years of this pandemic.
“But we also know from past experience that early action is often needed when dealing with this virus – in fact acting early is often the best way of acting proportionately.
“So we can’t rule out further measures and I’m afraid we can’t avoid the advice that I have shared with you today.
“I’ll continue to do all I can to be upfront and open with you in the days ahead and I continue to be so grateful for the responsibility the vast majority of people across the population are showing.”
If you are just joining us, her’s a recap of some of the major changes.
Household contacts of positive coronavirus cases in Scotland will be forced to self-isolate regardless of testing negative for the virus, Nicola Sturgeon has said.
The First Minister said the Scottish Government will “consider its next steps very carefully” in the wake of the new Omicron variant spreading through the country.
From tomorrow all household contacts of any confirmed Covid case should isolate for 10 days, regardless of their vaccination status and even if they initially get a negative PCR test.
No 10 said there were “no plans” to go further with coronavirus restrictions.
The Prime Minister’s official spokesman was asked whether there would be a published Plan C, if current measures did not work.
He said: “There’s no plans to go beyond what we’ve set out already.
“Obviously we need to keep the characteristics of this variant under review, and we would act if necessary, but there’s no plans to go beyond what we set out.”
He said: “As a responsible Government, of course, you would expect us to… we have an array, already, of options available to us in terms of what measures we can take to mitigate a growth of any variant or virus.
“But there are no plans to go beyond that currently.”
The First Minister also outlined why it is vital to combat the Omicron variant.
Speaking at the coronavirus briefing in Edinburgh, she said “a smaller percentage of a bigger number will still result in a massive number of cases who might need hospital care”.
“Given the volume of people who could be infected by Omicron because of its greater transmissibility, even if most of those cases are mild, the number of cases of serious illness will put massive strain on the ability of the NHS to cope.”
A “significant strain” will also be put on the economy given the number of people who would be required to self isolate as a result of the transmissibility of the new variant.
Some more on the latest advice from the Scottish Government.
From tomorrow, all household contacts of any Covid cases should isolate for 10 days.
Non-household contacts can leave isolation if they have had a negative PCR test and have had two vaccine doses.
Michael Gove is to hold a Cobra meeting with the first ministers of the devolved nations on Friday afternoon.
In his role as minister for intergovernmental relations, Mr Gove will chair the meeting with the first ministers and deputy first ministers to discuss Covid-19 data and co-ordination on the response.