Nicola Sturgeon Omicron update RECAP: First Minister confirms easing of Covid restrictions
Nicola Sturgeon will give her latest coronavirus statement to MSPs today after suggesting her government is planning for a long-term shift away from the kind of restrictions Scots have faced since the start of the pandemic.
Tuesday, 11th January 2022, 3:59 pm
On Monday the First Minister said the country had to ask itself “what adaptations to pre-pandemic life” might be needed so the country could live with coronavirus, and hinted face masks may be used long into the future as part of this.
Some business leaders said that tougher coronavirus rules failed to make a “meaningful difference” to infection levels and were causing “enormous damage” to some sectors.