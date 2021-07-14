'No adverse effects' as almost 4,000 pregnant women get Covid vaccine in Scotland

There have been no adverse effects reported, PHS said.

Some 3,698 pregnant women received a vaccine between December last year and the end of May 2021, figures showed.

A total of 4,090 vaccines have been given.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just over 3,000 pregnant women have had a vaccine in Scotland.

The information was gathered as part of the Covid19 in Pregnancy in Scotland (COPS) study, which is co led by Public Health Scotland and the University of Edinburgh.

Pregnant women are advised to take up a vaccine by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), following an initial delay.

Vaccination in pregnant women markedly increased in May, which PHS said was likely to be due to the vaccine rollout reaching younger age groups.

Dr Rachael Wood, consultant at Public Health Scotland and COPS co-lead, said: “In line with advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), women who are pregnant in Scotland are being invited to receive their Covid-19 vaccines at the same time as other women within their priority group.

“The data published today shows that over 4,000 Covid-19 vaccinations have already been given to pregnant women in Scotland, at all stages of their pregnancy. It is encouraging to note that to date no serious pregnancy-related adverse events following vaccination have been reported to Public Health Scotland.

“These results are incredibly important as the vaccination programme continues, with younger women of reproductive age now being invited for vaccination.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.