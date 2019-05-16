No fantasy as superhero Keith and pals raise thousands for CHAS

Volunteer fundraiser and community superhero Keith Armour has raised more than a ­quarter of a million pounds for Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS) by putting on five major sci-fi and pop-culture events in Edinburgh and Falkirk – Capital Sci-Fi Con and The Falkirk Invasion.

Keith and his team of fellow ­volunteers have tirelessly organised the ­out-of-this-world events since 2016.

Their marathon efforts have attracted global superstars including former ­Doctor Who and World War Z star Peter Capaldi and Warwick Davis as well as thousands of fans who flocked to the events.

The volunteers – known as the ‘causeplayers’ because they cosplay for a good cause – attended a party at Rachel House children’s hospice in ­Kinross, which is part of the CHAS family, to celebrate their success and meet with families that their funds are helping to support.

Keith, from Livingston, said: “I can’t believe that our events have attracted so much interest and support. I’m overwhelmed that we have managed to smash our fundraising target of £250,000 for CHAS, which cares for families who are facing the unimaginable – that they’re child is going to die.”

He added: “I would like to thank all of the volunteers who worked so hard in making the events a success, the ­supporters who travelled from far and wide to attend and everyone else involved. Roll on Capital Sci-Fi Con 2020.”

Laura Campbell, senior community fundraiser at CHAS, said: “We can’t thank Keith and the Causeplayers enough for everything they have done. The £250,276.07 they have raised equates to the cost of funding six and a half full-time nurses for one whole year or 32 full days of care at one of our ­hospices – it’s an incredible amount!

“The team have not only worked ­tirelessly over the past four years to organise the extremely successful events, but they also take the time to visit families at the hospices to spread joy with their amazing costumes.”

She added: “Many of the children believe they are meeting their favourite superheroes and the looks on their faces are priceless.”

In Scotland, more than 15,000 babies, children and young people live with ­life-shortening conditions which affect their entire family.

Working across the whole of Scotland, CHAS is determined to reach every family who needs them.

The charity aims to do this by providing palliative, respite and end-of-life care via its two hospices, Rachel House in Kinross and Robin House in Balloch.

It’s CHAS at Home team and Diana Children’s Nurses can reach families in their own homes and in hospitals across the whole of Scotland.

Find out more about CHAS and how you can get involved in fundraising or volunteering to help by visiting https://www.chas.org.uk