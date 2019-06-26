Number of children in Edinburgh's temporary housing rises in last year, finds new report

FAMILIES housed in temporary accommodation spend more than a year waiting to be moved on to a permanent home in the Capital, according to new figures.

Housing charities have warned more than 1,200 young people face being left “in limbo” after data released by the Scottish Government revealed the number of children currently living in hostels, B&Bs or other interim accommodation rose by more than 15 per cent in the last year.

Despite the rise in those housed in temporary accommodation, there was a slight decrease in the number of people presenting as homeless.

The annual report found the number of people declared homeless in Edinburgh fell slightly over the last 12 months, however over 1,500 were found to be living in temporary housing - the highest level reported since 2002.

It comes just days after the Evening News reported the Council spent more than £43 million in the 2018-19 financial year in an effort to meet a legal duty obligating the authority to take in those who present as homeless - including a £14m spend on B&Bs and shared accommodation.

And the local authority was also found to have contravened the Unsuitable Temporary Accommodation Order 465 times out of 620 rule breaches recorded across the country in 2018 - making the Council responsible for 75 per cent of such complaints.

Susie Higgins, Shelter Scotland Edinburgh Community Hub Manager, said: “The situation in Edinburgh is particularly alarming where hundreds of children are enduring terrible disruption to their lives which will be affecting their health and their life chances."

“Edinburgh is one of only a handful of councils struggling to meet the new tougher unsuitable temporary accommodation order. It has by far the worst track record on this in Scotland and means children are living in bed and breakfasts which is no place to grow up.”

The report, which takes data from the 12 month period from March 31, 2018-2019, stated a couple with children waited an average of 379 days to be moved out of temporary housing after declaring themselves as homeless.

However, it did also note the number of people presenting as homeless marginally decreased, falling one per cent from 3,277 to 3,229.

Crisis Chief Executive Jon Sparkes, who chaired the Scottish Government’s homelessness and rough sleeping action group, branded the figures "deeply concerning," adding: “We know just how damaging and demoralising these long-term stays can be. Every day we hear from people left isolated because they’ve been subject to a curfew or had their visitors restricted, and from those forced to live in sub-standard conditions with nowhere to cook or wash their clothes."

"No one should have to live like this.

“The Scottish Government has shown they are world leaders in tackling homelessness through their 'Ending Homelessness Together' plan. This included an important commitment in principle to limit the amount of time people stay in unsuitable temporary accommodation to seven days, but we urgently need to see this pledge made into law so that no one is left to needlessly suffer a life in limbo.”

Nationally, homeless applications rose from 35,573 to 36,465 - an increase of three per cent.

However, there were decreases reported across the Lothians, falling by one per cent in East and West Lothian and 13 per cent in Midlothian.

Tory Lothians MSP Miles Briggs said: “Edinburgh now has a record number of children in temporary accommodation, more than triple the number there was five years ago.

“The population of Edinburgh and the Lothians is the fastest growing in Scotland, meaning that demand for accommodation is only going to increase.

“Having permanent accommodation and a place to call home is crucial to a child’s development and we need to see steps to improve the availability of affordable accommodation in Edinburgh.