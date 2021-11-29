Omicron in Scotland: Sturgeon pushes UK Government to increase travel restrictions

Ms Sturgeon has written a joint letter to the UK Government with Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford, she told a media briefing on Monday.

The two leaders have called for all travellers arriving from overseas to be required to self-isolate for eight days, and take a PCR test on day two and day eight of their arrival.

They also asked the Prime Minister to convene an urgent COBRA meeting to discuss the UK’s response.

Nicola Sturgeon gave an update in an unscheduled briefing on Monday

It comes after the Scottish Government announced on Monday morning that six cases of the new variant had been identified in Scotland.

Four cases are in the Lanarkshire area and two have been identified in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde area.

Deputy First Minister, John Swinney, said that some of the cases identified have no travel history, which suggests there is a degree of community transmission.

Public Health Scotland and local health protection teams are working together and “enhanced” contact tracing is being undertaken to establish the origin of the virus and any individuals the people have come into contact with in recent weeks.

All close contacts of suspected Omicron cases will be advised to self-isolate for 10 days, regardless of their vaccination status.

The first two cases in the UK – in Nottingham and Essex – were announced on Saturday, while a third Omicron case was detected in the UK on Sunday in a person with travel links to southern Africa.

Britain will convene an urgent meeting of G7 health ministers on Monday to discuss the variant first detected in South Africa amid concerns it could spread rapidly and partially evade existing jabs.

Under current rules, passengers arriving in the UK from 4am on Tuesday will be required to take a PCR test by the end of their second day from entry and isolate until they receive a negative test, while 10 southern African nations have been added to the red travel list.

Responding to news of the new variant in Scotland, Prof Jim Naismith, Director of the Rosalind Franklin Institute, and Professor of Structural Biology at Oxford University, said: “The discovery of six cases in Scotland, some with no travel to South Africa or other “red” list countries is to be expected.

“Travel is in reality all or nothing with respect to Covid-19 variants. Rapidly spreading variants will move faster than surveillance systems.

“Stopping travel to one country, whilst allowing it from others has not been particularly effective because the virus is able to take multiple transit routes.

“Similarly discriminating between who is allowed to travel into a country the on citizenship grounds has not worked well, since the virus is not interested in passports.

“Local zoning in the UK failed for the same reason and has little scientific basis.

“It seems likely the omicron variant of the virus has a foothold here.”

