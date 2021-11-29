Omicron Scotland LIVE: Nicola Sturgeon coronavirus update | 6 cases of Omicron variant in Scotland
Follow the latest updates on the covid situation in Scotland here as Nicola Sturgeon is due to give an urgent briefing following the identification of six Omicron cases in Scotland.
The First Minister will give an update on the current covid situation in Scotland, what we know about Omicron so far, and what we can all do to help contain spread.
It comes as a total of six cases of the Omicron variant have now been identified in the west of Scotland, the Scottish Government has announced.
Four cases of the newly-discovered strain are in the Lanarkshire area and two have been identified in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde area.
Ms Sturgeon will give her covid briefing with Dr Gregor Smith, chief medical officer for Scotland, at 10.30am today (Monday).
Follow The Scotsman’s live blog below for the latest updates on the covid situation in Scotland.
Last updated: Monday, 29 November, 2021, 11:57
- Six cases of Omicron variant identified in Scotland.
- Sturgeon pushes UK government to increase travel restrictions
- First Minister gives covid update on Monday morning.
BREAKING: Sturgeon pushes UK Government to increase travel restrictions
The Scottish Government has called on the UK to increase four-nation travel restrictions in response to the new variant Omicron, Nicola Sturgeon has said.
Watch emergency covid briefing LIVE here
Keep up to date with Nicola Sturgeon’s covid briefing live here.
Letter to PM on COBRA meeting and tougher travel restrictions
Nicola Sturgeon has written a joint letter to the UK Government with Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford, she told a media briefing on Monday.
The two leaders have called for all travellers arriving from overseas to be required to self-isolate for eight days, and take a PCR test on day two and day eight of their arrival.
FM concludes briefing, saying ‘we are in much stronger position due to vaccine’
Concluding her emergency covid briefing following six new cases of Omicron identified in Scotland, Ms Sturgeon said she would end on a positive note by focusing on the successful impact of vaccination.
She added that she would speak to the public ‘later in the week’ on the covid situation in Scotland.
Speaking at the briefing, the First Minister said: “Not withstanding this latest and worrying development, we are in a much stronger position than we were last year because of vaccination.
“So please get vaccinated with every dose that you are eligible for as quickly as you are able to.
“Make sure you test yourself regularly. That is going to be such an important protection, particularly over the festive period.
“Please do all the things that we know make a difference. Wear your face covering, wash your hands, keep your windows open.”
FM: ‘Four nations response to travel is only thing that will be properly effective’
The First Minister’s comment comes as she announced during an emergency covid briefing that she has written a joint letter to the UK Government with Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford calling for all travellers arriving from overseas to be required to self-isolate for eight days, and take a PCR test on day two and day eight of their arrival.
Ask what she will do if the UK does not agree these tougher travel restrictions, the First Minister said: “I’m hoping we can get a four nations agreement not just on this but in future on travel restrictions.
“We know from travel patterns that that that is the only thing that will be properly effective.
“We will continue to wait and see what the response is to that and hopefully we’ll have some positive discussions.”
FM: 'Not yet considering regional travel restrictions’
The First Minister has said during an emergency covid briefing that regional travel advice is not currently being considered by the Scottish Government.
Her comment comes as six cases of the new Omicron variant have been identified in Scotland.
A total of six cases of the Omicron variant have now been identified in the west of Scotland, the Scottish Government has announced.
‘No evidence to suggest link between South Africa rugby match’
At this point in time, Ms Sturgeon said there is no link to a South Africa rugby match and the Omicron covid cases in Scotland.
However, the FM stressed that the investigations into the new cases are still at ‘very early stages’.
‘No reason to suspect any link to new cases and COP26’
The First Minister said there is ‘no reason’ to link the new cases of Omicron in Scotland with the global conference which happened in Glasgow in November.
However, she added that it could not be ruled out as the understanding of the new variant cases is still at ‘an early stage’.
Dr Smith added that he has asked Public Health Scotland to look at cases in relation to transmission but investigations are ‘ongoing’.
FM: ‘Scotland in much stronger position due to vaccination’
Ms Sturgeon says that Scotland is in a much stronger position in tackling the virus thanks to the vaccination programme.
Speaking alongside the First Minister, Dr Gregor Smith made a plea to those who have not yet had a vaccine to ‘re-consider’. He added that the booster dose gives ‘a significant rise’ to the anti-body response.
FM: ‘Now is the time to step up’
“This is a moment for collective national vigilance,” says Nicola Sturgeon as she encourages people to stick to current restrictions in place following the identification of Omicron cases in Scotland.
Dr Gregor Smith added that scientists are currently investigating the virus in areas such as transmission rates and severity. He said it will be ‘several weeks’ until clear and confident answers to questions surrounding Omicron can be given.