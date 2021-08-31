Online community launched to boost Edinburgh women’s health

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Women’s Fit Edinburgh means people can find the support they are looking for while personal trainers, fitness coaches and diet experts can join to seek business too.

The free-to-access page was created by Edinburgh-based Baby Fit, which specialises in supporting women across the east of Scotland who have recently had a baby, or are in the process of trying for one.

Director of Baby Fit Lisa Kitching.

Director Lisa Kitching said the new Facebook page would mean women didn’t need to post in multiple groups in pursuit of the service they wanted.

She added that businesses who themselves have been forced to adapt following Covid restrictions would benefit from being involved.

Launched only four days ago the page already has almost 200 members from across the city.

Ms Kitching, director of Baby Fit, said: “This is an online community which supports women’s health across Edinburgh and also enables businesses to reach out to potential clients too.

“Times have changed and it’s not so easy for women to get out there and find the fitness classes they need.

“There aren’t as many physical places they can go to find out about these services, so it’s common to turn to social media for help.

“This will bring all those people into a single place.

“If someone lives in Portobello and wants a personal trainer, they can post that and immediately find what they’re looking for.

“Previously, they might have had to post in different types of groups and have to sift through 50 irrelevant replies before getting what they needed.

“This will also allow Edinburgh-based people working in health and fitness to promote their services.

“The aim is to make it easier for women of all ages to access and learn about health and fitness, regardless of where they live or what they do.

“Participation in these classes doesn’t just improve your physical health, it produces great results for mental health and overall wellbeing too.”

