£12,000 makeover at Bo’ness Hospital garden to give patients a brighter outlook

One of the property’s gardens is set to get a revamp thanks to an award of £12,000 from the Life Changes Trust, which is funded by the National Lottery Community Fund.

It will help to revitalise the hospital’s smaller garden.

Madelene Hunt, the chair of Bo’ness networking group, Bo’net – the organisation behind the garden project - said: “The hospital at Bo’ness currently has two separate garden spaces.

“Whilst one of them - serving ward two - is well-established and full of mature plants and flowers, the smaller garden - serving ward one - is looking a bit tired

“This new project will work with the local community to revitalise the smaller garden, making it a more welcoming space for patients and their visitors to enjoy.”

Plans are are being developed in consultation with hospital residents and staff.

Opened in 2004, the community hospital in Dean Road provides 40 inpatient beds for physically frail older people and those with mental health problems.

It also looks after patients who have dementia.

Added Madelene: She said: “As well as planting flowers, there are already proposals to grow fruit and vegetables in the garden, which in turn will lead to donations to the local food bank. I’m excited to see what develops on site.”

The changes were welcomed by hospital staff.

Irene Martin, clinical nurse manager responsible for Bo’ness Hospital, said: “The award is very welcome and will make a real difference to people living at Bo’ness Hospital.”

She also paid tribute to Bo’net – the Bo’ness Networking Group – for driving the project forward.

“Maria and the team have been hugely enthusiastic about helping the hospital. It’s great that their enthusiasm has attracted much-needed funding to make this project a reality.”

Bo’net is a charity representing groups across the Bo’ness area.

It aims to support the development of community organisations and make the area a better place to live and work. Recent projects have included the creation of a new tourist map for Bo’ness and Blackness and support for new audio guides.

