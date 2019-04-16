Reese, 9, raises hundreds for hydrocephalus charity

A nine-year-old boy whose stepfather has hydrocephalus has set out to raise funds for a charity which provides support to those with the condition.

Reese Black from Winchburgh, West Lothian, organised a craft fair at his local community centre, selling cakes, soap and toys.

The inspirational youngster has raised over £300 for Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus Scotland (SBH Scotland) – which is more than he originally expected.

Reese was inspired to support the charity as his stepfather Graeme Black, 28, lives with hydrocephalus.

Susan Hodgens, Reese’s mum said: “Graham was explaining his condition and how it affects his day-to-day life. After learning more about hydrocephalus, Reese decided he wanted to do something to help others with the condition.

“We were really pleased with the turn-out from the event. A lot of people from the local community showed up and we had around 13 different stalls.”

Hydrocephalus is a condition which occurs from an accumulation of fluid in the brain, causing increased pressure inside the skull. Babies that are born with hydrocephalus often have distinctive features such as a large head, or downward looking eyes. The condition can also cause seizures, episodes of vomiting, muscle spasms and difficulty walking.

SBH Scotland assist those who live with the condition, and their families, by providing weekly support groups and home visits.

The charity currently supports more than 3500 individuals affected by spina bifida and hydrocephalus across the country.

Susan added: “We plan on holding more fundraising events in the future, including a fun day at our local bowling club this summer.

“SBH Scotland carries out some great work and we want to support them in any way we can.”

Deborah Roe, fundraising director at SBH Scotland said: “Year on year, we are blown away by the support we receive from people across the country.

“Reese is definitely one of our youngest ever supporters and we are very grateful for him taking the time to organise something on our behalf.”

Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus Scotland was formed in 1965 by a group of parents who each had a child with spina bifida – a fault in the spinal column where vertebrae do not form completely, leaving a gap causing problems with the nervous system – and/or hydrocephalus.

For more information on how to support SBH Scotland visit: https://www.sbhscotland.org.uk/support-events.