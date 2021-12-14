Scotland Covid update: Nicola Sturgeon asks Scots to limit socialising to three households ahead of Christmas

The new measure will not be legally enforced, the First Minister announced in an update to MSPs at Holyrood on Tuesday.

She also revealed that two people are now in hospital in Scotland with the Omicron variant, as the number of confirmed cases rose to 296. The true number of cases is understood to be much higher.

Ms Sturgeon also urged Scots to keep Christmas Day celebrations as “small as your family circumstances allow”.

She stressed she is not asking Scots to “cancel Christmas”, but urged people to cut down on interaction outside their own household in the run up to the festive period.

Businesses and hospitality premises will also face new legal requirements to enforce social distancing and reduce crowding, in what some have labelled as “another terrible blow” during the festive period.

Ms Sturgeon told MSPs: "I want to be clear, I am not asking anyone to ‘cancel’ Christmas - but in the run up to and in the immediate aftermath of Christmas, I am asking everyone to reduce as far as possible, and to a minimum, the contacts we have with people in other households.”

She added: “We are not banning or restricting household mixing in law as before. We understand the negative impact this has on mental health and wellbeing.

"But we are asking everyone - and we will issue strong guidance to this effect - to cut down as far as possible the number of people outside our own households that we are interacting with just now.”

The Scottish Government will introduce a legal requirement for businesses to take anti-Covid-19 measures, the First Minister said.

More detail around this will be issued later this week, she said.

In retail this will include measures to reduce crowding, protective screens, and enforced social distancing.

In hospitality there will be a reminder to collect contact details for Test and Protect, and measures to avoid overcrowding at bars and between tables.

A fund of £100 million will be made available to support businesses, especially in the hospitality and food industries, which suffer as a result of this.

The Campaign for Real Ale called the new measures a “terrible blow” for licensees, brewers and consumers.

"Any return to table service only risks destroying all the progress that has been made to rebuild Scotland’s once-thriving beer and pubs sector,” said CAMRA Scotland Director Joe Crawford.

“The industry now faces further cancellations, another downturn in custom and the inability to trade at a viable capacity if we see the return of table service.

"A £100m fund to help hospitality businesses is welcome but won’t be sufficient to compensate businesses at this crucial time when they were relying on decent Christmas trade to help them recover and rebuild.”

The First Minister has previously asked Scots to “defer” Christmas parties, and urged people to get tested and take up vaccinations.

