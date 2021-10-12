Scotland records 27 Covid deaths

Scotland has recorded 27 coronavirus deaths and 1,908 cases in the past 24 hours, the latest Scottish Government figures show.

It means the death toll under this daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – stands at 8,819.

The daily test positivity rate is 10.5%, down from 11.4% the previous day.

A total of 935 people were in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19, up two, with 51 patients in intensive care, down five.