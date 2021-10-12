Scotland records 27 Covid deaths
Scotland has recorded 27 coronavirus deaths and 1,908 cases in the past 24 hours, the latest Scottish Government figures show.
Tuesday, 12th October 2021, 2:42 pm
It means the death toll under this daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – stands at 8,819.
The daily test positivity rate is 10.5%, down from 11.4% the previous day.
A total of 935 people were in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19, up two, with 51 patients in intensive care, down five.
So far, 4,265,755 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 3,866,372 have received a second dose.