Nicola Sturgeon says that the Scottish Government is working to get the majority of people in Scotland ‘boosted before the bells’ to tackle the spread of the Omicron Covid-19 variant ahead of Hogmanay.

In a televised briefing aired on STV at 6pm on Tuesday, the First Minister also mentioned that she is not asking people to ‘cancel Christmas’ but to try and minimise the amount of socialising over the festive period.

Nicola Sturgeon mentioned that the threat from Omicron is ‘severe’ and ‘much more transmissible than past strains’ as it spreads rapidly across the UK.

However, the First Minister added that the vaccination programme puts Scotland in a better position to tackle the virus.

In her ‘Christmas wish’ for the nation, Ms Sturgeon said she hoped for a ‘happier and brighter’ New Year as the Scottish Government hopes to ‘speed up vaccination’.

Speaking to public, Nicola Sturgeon said: “Getting boosters into arms as quickly as possible is our top priority.

"Vaccination is our best defence and boosters give us much more protection against Omicron than just one or two doses.

"Our plan is before New Year to offer every eligible adult the chance to book an appointment.

"If you are over 30 you can already book online and by tomorrow over 18s can do so too.

"Our mission is to get the overwhelming majority of people boosted before the bells and in January we will then catch up with anyone who couldn’t be done before Hogmanay.”

The televised message comes as the First Minister asked Scots to limit socialising to three households at Parliament today.

No household mixing will be banned by law, however, the First Minister urged the public to cut down indoor social interactions with other households as much as possible.

The Scottish Government will introduce a legal requirement for businesses to take measures to curb the spread of the virus and more detail around this will be issued later this week.

Two people are now in hospital in Scotland with Omicron as the number of confirmed cases rose to 296.

The First Minister said vaccines and home testing will help in the fight to combat the virus as she advised people to follow current coronavirus guidance and restrictions.

