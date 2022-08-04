A survey has revealed the best and worst rated surgeries in East Lothian.

Patient satisfaction with GP surgeries has slumped considerably across Scotland, results of an official Scottish Government health and care survey show.

The study also reveals the best and worst rated surgeries in East Lothian.

The latest Health and Care Experience survey for 2021/22 asked people across the country about what they think about their local GP practice.

Of those who responded, 67% said they had an overall positive experience provided by their GP practice, down 12% on the 2019/20 survey.

More than 130,000 people registered at GP practices in Scotland responded to the 2021/22 survey, giving an overall response rate of 24%.

The questionnaires were sent out in November 2021 and asked about people’s experiences over the previous 12 months.

Here we reveal the worst GP surgeries in East Lothian, according to the survey.

Practices have been ranked according to the percentage of people rating their overall experience as either positive or negative.

1. Riverside Medical Practice LLP

At Riverside Medical Practice LLP in Musselburgh, 60.9% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as negative.

2. Tranent Medical Practice

At Tranent Medical Practice in Tranent, 30.6% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as negative.

3. The Harbours Medical Practice

At The Harbours Medical Practice in Cockenzie, 16.4% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as negative.

4. North Berwick Group Practice

At North Berwick Group Practice in North Berwick, 9% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as negative.

