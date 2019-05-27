Scottish woman, 20, who didn't know she was pregnant gives birth on bathroom floor

Have your say

A Scottish woman, who didn't know she was pregnant, gave birth alone in a bathroom.

20-year-old Stacey Porter, from Glasgow, was staying with her boyfriend at his parents house when she thought she had severe stomach ache.

To her surprise she could feel a baby's head coming after struggling to the bathroom.

She tried to call her sleeping boyfriend David Johnston, who was unresponsive, so ended up giving birth alone on the bathroom floor.

David woke to the news that the pair had a daughter, Sophia.

In an interview with BBC Radio Scotland today, Stacey said she had no clue she was pregnant and was still getting regular periods and taking birth control pills.

"I didn't have any typical symptoms," she said.

She explained she felt ill at work that day before waking at 4am in "agonising pain" in her stomach.

Stacey said: "As soon as I knew her head was coming I knew I had to push - and it was a baby."

After she bravely delivered Sophia, partner David woke and called an ambulance.

He told the BBC: "I just stood there, staring at Stacey and Sophia. I put my head in my hands and I was just like 'Stacey, that's a baby'."

"At the meantime I'm shouting 'Just phone an ambulance!'", added Stacey.

The mother and baby were taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital for checks.

Stacey and David named their 7lb 13oz baby girl Sophia Grace Johnston.

The family said their lives have "turned around straight away", and they they are "still trying to take it all in".