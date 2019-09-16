Sir Rod Stewart has been receiving cancer treatment for three years

Have your say

Sir Rod Stewart has revealed he has been receiving treatment for cancer for three years.

The Scottish singer says he was diagnosed in 2016 during a routine check-up for prostate cancer.

Rod Stewart told fans the news.

He made the revelation at a fundraising event for the Prostate Project with his former Faces bandmates Kenney Jones and Ronnie Wood.

The 74-year-old said he has been in remission since July.

"Guys, you've got to really go to the doctor," he said.

