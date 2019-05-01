Specialist Parkinson’s Disease nurses in Lothian have double the recommended caseload

SPECIALIST nurses who care for patients with Parkinson’s Disease in Lothian are having to cope with double the recommended caseload because there are too few of them, Tory health spokesman Miles Briggs has claimed.

During a debate in the Scottish Parliament, the Lothian MSP said this area had half the number of Parkinson’s nurses it should have.

He said: “NHS Lothian has three nurses who are responsible for helping almost 1800 patients, when Parkinson’s UK recommends a maximum case load of 300 for each full-time nurse in an urban area.

“The situation is letting down people with Parkinson’s and our NHS staff, and often adds to the pressures on general practices. Ensuring that we have an adequate number of Parkinson’s nurses in Lothian and all parts of Scotland must be a priority.”

Parkinson’s is the second most common degenerative disease after Alzheimer’s and about 30 people in Scotland are diagnosed with it every week. Although it is most associated with old age, one person in seven with Parkinson’s is under 65.

The number of people with a Parkinson’s diagnosis is expected to increase by 40 per cent in the next 20 years, which would increase the number in Lothian to over 2500.

Mr Briggs said: “I am calling for a review of all specialist nurse provision in Scotland so we can ensure we plan for the future and put in place the number of nurse specialists we need.

“Parkinson UK’s report clearly states that Scotland is not currently providing the level and quality of services and support every person with Parkinson’s deserves.”

Annie Macleod, Scotland director at Parkinson’s UK, said: “All but one health board – Western Isles – has inadequate specialist Parkinson’s nurse provision.

“In two heavily populated areas, Lanarkshire and Lothian, there are half the number of nurses that there should be. Across Scotland there should be at least 40 Parkinson’s nurses, instead we have less than 30.”

Replying to the Holyrood debate, Public Health Minister Joe FitzPatrick paid tribute to the “fantastic” work done by specialist nurses.

He said: “Since 2015, we have invested £2.4 million in enhancing specialist nursing services. We will explore delivery and workforce models to learn from what is working well.

“Our aim is to innovate and enhance existing services, to ensure that people can access the specialist services that they need.”

Alex McMahon, Director of Nursing, NHS Lothian said: “Over the past ten years NHS Lothian has expanded its team of health professionals who support people living with Parkinson’s.

“As well as three dedicated Parkinson’s nurse specialists, this team also includes six geriatricians with specialist training in Parkinson’s who run clinics in Liberton Hospital, Leith Community Treatment Centre, Western General Hospital and St John’s Hospital. Our neurologists also support this demand by seeing patients with Parkinson’s.

“Our Lothian Parkinson’s Service Advisory Group continue to review the service running across Lothian.”