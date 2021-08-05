Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The band of heroes took the plunge to raise money for Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity (ECHC) which supports the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People (RHCYP).Known locally as the ‘Dunfermline Superheroes’, the gang initially teamed up during lockdown last year to bring some cheer to friends and neighbours during difficult times. T

hey have since taken on a number of fundraising challenges, including a 22 mile run from Dunfermline to the Sick Kids, raising over £17,000 in total for ECHC.The gang were thrilled to be able to take on the adrenaline rush in full costume at Skydive St Andrews in Glenrothes.Dave Roper, aka Duloch Spiderman, said: “I’ve done a couple of skydives before so I had an idea of what to expect, but that doesn’t stop the nerves coming when you’re sitting on the edge of a plane, 10,000 feet up in the air, preparing to jump

Dave Roper (Spiderman)

“There’s nothing more exhilarating than freefalling though – it’s a mind-blowing experience and I would recommend anyone to do it.“I loved the opportunity to be able to jump out a plane dressed as Spiderman and to do it with such a fantastic team. The support from ECHC on the day was amazing and we are thrilled to have raised over £7000 to help children and young people at the new Sick Kids hospital.”Amy Russell, Sports Challenge Fundraiser at ECHC, said is was brilliant to see the team in full costume.

She said: “We are enormously privileged and grateful to have the support of the Dunfermline Superheroes – what a fitting challenge for them and it was brilliant to see them all parachute down in full costume.

“It is the generosity of our wonderful supporters like the superheroes that has enabled us to continue our vital work of ensuring children and young people have a positive hospital experience throughout the pandemic and beyond. We would like to say a huge thank you to them for their bravery and fearlessness.”

