Sporting Chance: Edinburgh's lawn bowling clubs seek council's help to stay afloat

Lawn bowling clubs are asking the council for help to keep their clubs affordable and accessible to their communities.

Earlier this year lawn bowls clubs across the city had feared for their futures after the Edinburgh City Council demanded that clubs draw from their own Kitty when dealing with green waste.

However local councillor Neil Ross tabled a motion last Thursday to get the council to reassess their decision.

The Evening News helped to apply pressure in order for the council to take a second look at commercialising clubs green waste.

The Morningside Lib Dem member said: “Following recent success in extending the Council’s garden waste collection service to all bowling and tennis clubs, I understand the Council may be considering allowing clubs to register in January next year. I am hopeful that, on reflection, they may provide an earlier opportunity, given there was an October registration option available last year.”

Whitehouse And Grange Bowling Club is also facing a rather unique issue of their own with regards to parking access to their Hope Terrace clubhouse on midweek game days for the senior’s and female teams.

Their club is currently situated in a S1 zone that has seen an increase in the cost of parking per hour in the area. The club believes this has had an impact on home players and visitors sticking around after games to socialise. A vital aspect of the social experience.

Club treasurer Stephen Fox believes there is a simple solution by revisiting the zones around the club house.

He said: “B1 zone has restrictions in the morning to deter commuter parking. Extending the B1 zone by just two streets would work for the bowling club where lady bowlers play every Wednesday afternoon and also for the seniors who play league matches on a Tuesday afternoon. The current S1 zoning results in people opting out of playing and also making it difficult to turn out teams for the senior league matches. There is an easy solution if the Council cares to pursue it.”

It was also suggested by members of the female team who have to contest with the parking fees to play midweek matches that they could perhaps offer resident passes to senior and female players who are impacted by the fees.

Age UK Scotland spoke of the importance of accessibility to lawn bowls clubs across the city. Brian Sloan, Age Scotland’s chief executive, said: “Lawn bowls is a great way not only to keep fit, but also to meet other people and stay connected in your community. It’s a low-impact, fun sport that improves coordination and confidence and can be enjoyed by people of different abilities.

“We hope Edinburgh City Council will continue to support bowling clubs and similar activities for older residents.”

Transport and Environment Vice Convener Councillor Karen Doran said: “As Scotland’s Capital there’s a high demand for parking places so pay and display bays are essential for keeping our city moving. Enforcing parking is a means of ensuring our busy roads are free of obstructions and charges are set at a level which manages this demand and encourages the use of more sustainable forms of travel.

“We invest all of the income accrued from parking back into our transport infrastructure, helping us to improve roads and pavements but also contributing to better pedestrian, cycling and public transport facilities. This helps give residents and visitors more choice when deciding whether or not to drive their car in Edinburgh.”

CASE STUDY

“The positive impact of playing lawn bowls is friendship, exercise and the company of others which has great health benefits for all involved.”

Rhona Stephens, 67, and Lyn Blackhall, 65, have both been bowling for eight to ten years at Whitehouse bowling club in the south east of the Capital.

They sat down to have a cuppa with the Evening News to detail their positive experiences of bowling.

Mrs Blackhall said: “If one of our members does not show up to the club we always try to find out why. Ensuring that they are well or if not what we can do to help them. There is a proper comradery spirit within the lawn bowls community.”

The pair emphasise that they would highly recommend the game to anyone who would like to get out in the fresh air and have some gentle exercise and make new friends.

Mrs Stephens, said: “I never saw myself as a bowls player as I just could not get into it when my parents played earlier in my life. However the club dynamic and social aspect of the sport is just fantastic. We have even organised a ‘Jolly Girls Outing’ to Cyprus for later this year.”

Both ladies said that all new members are encouraged to take part in club games from the offset and that bowls could be lent from the club on request.

During the off season the club has social events to keep members active and socialising; beetle drives, fish & chip nights are to name but a few.

Whitehouse has social membership where you pay a reduced fee but are welcome to socialise at the club.

They stress that anyone is welcome to come along at any time.

