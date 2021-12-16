Superhero abseil brings Christmas Cheer to Edinburgh’s Children’s Hospital

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Batman, Thanos, Spiderman and the Joker paid a visit to the city hospital and awestruck children, families and staff watched on through the ward windows and from the ground below as the thrill-seekers made their way down the hospital’s walls.

The team did two abseils from different parts of the new hospital to ensure as many children and young people as possible had a chance to view the spectacle before staging a nail-biting superhero versus villain waterfight while suspended in mid-air.

Organised by Edinburgh Rope Access in aid of Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity (ECHC), the fearless feat is raising money to bring comfort and joy to seriously ill children in hospital this Christmas and all year round.

So far, the heroes have raised £571.

Nicky Erskine, managing director at Edinburgh Rope Access, dedicated the gutsy stunt to all those at the hospital who fight their own brave battles on a daily basis.

Nicky, who performed as Thanos, said: “Abseiling down the side of a hospital isn’t for the faint-hearted but it is nothing compared to the challenges that children and young people staying here face with such courage every day.

“They are the real superheroes so we wanted to do our bit to spread some Christmas cheer, bring lots of smiles to those on the wards and raise funds for an incredibly worthy cause while we were at it.”

Victoria Buchanan from ECHC said: “Every year, we at ECHC work hard to bring the joy and magic of Christmas to children and young people in hospital by creating a fun-filled living advent calendar around the wards with a new surprise activity every day.

“We were determined to make our first Christmas in our new home the biggest yet – and the superhero abseil has definitely taken the wow factor to the next level. It was wonderful to see so many children’s faces light up when their favourite heroic character dropped by their bedroom window and gave them a wave.”

