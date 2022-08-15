Survey launed to find out West Lothian's health and social care needs

The partnership is currently developing a new strategic plan for health and social care in West Lothian. In order to get as accurate a view as possible, West Lothian HSCP is conducting an online service until August 26.
The survey takes under five minutes to complete and is completely anonymous. It is open to the general public and all views are welcome. The feedback will inform the development of the new Strategic Plan for the HSCP, which will run for three years.
Alison White, director of West Lothian Health and Social Care Partnership, said: “It is essential that as a partnership we understand the needs of those who use health and social care services in West Lothian, and this survey is a key part of finding out our service users views.”
Ms White added: “Over the last decade there has been a significant shift in West Lothian’s demographic and this survey, and the strategic report it will inform, will ensure our procedures and arrangements meet local needs and are fit for purpose for the future.
“That is why I would urge people to share their views with us via the online consultation, which is available until Friday, August 26.”