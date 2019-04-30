Tesco issues urgent food recall over salmonella fears - here’s what you need to know

Have your say

Tesco has issued an urgent warning for those who have recently purchased a variety of cereal bar amid fears that they could contain salmonella.

Urgent product recalls have been put into place by the retail giant, concerning its Apricot Almond and Yoghurt cereal bars.

These are the Apricot, Almond and Yoghurt cereal bars that should be taken back.

Cereal bars could be contaminated

It is feared that if these bars were eaten they could cause consumers to contract the illness.

Food can be contaminated with salmonella bacteria at any stage of the production process, the processing of the food itself, and the cooking.

The product recall has been issued as a precautionary measure by the supermarket chain, although nobody has yet been infected.

The affected products are the 4 x 35g sized packs with the batch code of 9100 and 9101.

Only those with a best before date of 31 January 2020 are thought to be affected, and no other Tesco products are known to be affected.

Return them to the shop for a refund

Customers who have bought these cereal bars are being told to take them back to the shop where they bought them to get a full refund. A receipt will not be needed to get your money back.

This warning comes just days after Asda issued a similar warning.

Similar Asda warning

Asda recalled its Cranberry and Nut cereal bars last week due to salmonella fears.

The Asda product affected was the 4x35g packs with a best before date of September 2019.