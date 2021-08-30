Which areas of Edinburgh have the highest rates of new cases?

The 12 areas of Edinburgh with the highest numbers of positive Covid-19 tests between August 21 and 27

New data released by the Scottish Government today breaks down the number of positive covid-19 cases in each area in the Edinburgh area.

By Scott McCartney
Monday, 30th August 2021, 4:33 pm

The new data shows the highest numbers recorded of positive cases in each area – in ascending order – recorded between August 21 and 27.

Where a neighbourhood has fewer than three positive cases, it is presented as 0-2 to protect patient confidentiality.

1. Gorgie West

The area has had 50 new cases in the last seven days.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. West Pilton

The area has had 53 new cases in the last seven days.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. Craigmillar

The area has had 55 new cases in the last seven days.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. Stockbridge

The area has had 56 new cases in the last seven days.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3