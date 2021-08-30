The 12 areas of Edinburgh with the highest numbers of positive Covid-19 tests between August 21 and 27

The new data shows the highest numbers recorded of positive cases in each area – in ascending order – recorded between August 21 and 27.
Where a neighbourhood has fewer than three positive cases, it is presented as 0-2 to protect patient confidentiality.
1. Gorgie West
The area has had 50 new cases in the last seven days.
2. West Pilton
The area has had 53 new cases in the last seven days.
3. Craigmillar
The area has had 55 new cases in the last seven days.
4. Stockbridge
The area has had 56 new cases in the last seven days.
