The 12 areas of Edinburgh with the highest numbers of positive Covid-19 tests between November 13 and 19

The new data shows the highest numbers recorded of positive cases in each area – in ascending order – recorded between November 13 and 19.
Where a neighbourhood has fewer than three positive cases, it is presented as 0-2 to protect patient confidentiality.
1. Merchiston and Greenhill
The area has had 25 new cases in the last seven days.
Photo: Google
2. Bonaly and the Pentlands
The area has had 25 new cases in the last seven days.
Photo: Google
3. Silverknowes and Davidson's Mains
The area has had 26 new cases in the last seven days.
Photo: Google
4. Morningside
The area has had 28 new cases in the last seven days.
Photo: Google