Which areas of Edinburgh have the highest rates of new cases?

The 12 areas of Edinburgh with the highest numbers of positive Covid-19 tests between November 13 and 19

New data released by the Scottish Government today breaks down the number of positive covid-19 cases in each area in the Edinburgh area.

By Scott McCartney
Monday, 22nd November 2021, 4:36 pm

The new data shows the highest numbers recorded of positive cases in each area – in ascending order – recorded between November 13 and 19.

Where a neighbourhood has fewer than three positive cases, it is presented as 0-2 to protect patient confidentiality.

1. Merchiston and Greenhill

The area has had 25 new cases in the last seven days.

2. Bonaly and the Pentlands

The area has had 25 new cases in the last seven days.

3. Silverknowes and Davidson's Mains

The area has had 26 new cases in the last seven days.

4. Morningside

The area has had 28 new cases in the last seven days.

