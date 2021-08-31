These are the areas of Edinburgh which have the lowest numbers of new cases.

The 14 areas of Edinburgh with the lowest numbers of positive Covid-19 tests between August 21 and 27

New data released by the Scottish Government today breaks down the number of positive covid-19 cases in each area in the Edinburgh area.

By Scott McCartney
Tuesday, 31st August 2021, 1:38 pm

The new data shows the lowest numbers recorded of positive cases in each area – in descending order – recorded between August 21 and 27.

Where a neighbourhood has fewer than three positive cases, it is presented as 0-2 to protect patient confidentiality.

1. Restalrig and Lochend

The area has had 19 new cases in the last seven days.

2. Prestonfield

The area has had 19 new cases in the last seven days.

3. Carrick Knowe

The area has had 19 new cases in the last seven days.

4. Clovenstone

The area has had 18 new cases in the last seven days.

