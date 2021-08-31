The 14 areas of Edinburgh with the lowest numbers of positive Covid-19 tests between August 21 and 27

The new data shows the lowest numbers recorded of positive cases in each area – in descending order – recorded between August 21 and 27.
Where a neighbourhood has fewer than three positive cases, it is presented as 0-2 to protect patient confidentiality.
1. Restalrig and Lochend
The area has had 19 new cases in the last seven days.
Photo: Google
2. Prestonfield
The area has had 19 new cases in the last seven days.
Photo: Google
3. Carrick Knowe
The area has had 19 new cases in the last seven days.
Photo: Google
4. Clovenstone
The area has had 18 new cases in the last seven days.
Photo: Google