'The Simpsons saved my three premature babies, I want to give the hospital something back'

An Edinburgh mum is raising money in aid of the unit which helped nurse three of her four children who were born prematurely.

Rachael Douglas, 28, experienced the neonatal unit at the city’s Royal Infirmary twice within the space of six years as three of her four daughters were born prematurely.

Tiny: Sophie and Bonnie were both very small when they were born 12 weeks premature

As part of her fundraising efforts for Simpsons Special Care Babies (SSCB) she is holding a Black Tie event at the Edinburgh Corn Exchange on 25 October.

In 2013, her daughter Charlotte was born at 25 weeks and weighed just 1lb 4oz. This year, Sophie and Bonnie, her twin daughters were also premature and born at 28 weeks.

“The reason why I am fundraising is because back in 2013 when I had my daughter Charlotte, she was quite poorly and we had no experience of the neonatal unit before and it was quite traumatic,” said Rachael,

“When I fell pregnant with twins, we expected them to come early but not 12 weeks early.

“The staff at the unit have always been amazing and the difference in medicine in five years has advanced massively, but the unit itself doesn’t have simple things like comfortable chairs, a place to put your food, a place to make coffee.

“There is a small room for privacy but there isn’t really the space that is needed to make the parents and family comfortable.”

Due to lack of funding, the unit have not been able to renovate the parental space which will cost up to £300,000.

The aim of the charity ball is to raise as much as possible towards the full amount to renovate the space.

Virginia Russell, Secretary of SSCB, said: “We were delighted to hear about Rachael’s fundraising efforts. We are grateful for all donations we receive from people, whether simply donating or from organising and participating in fundraising events like Rachael.

“Fundraising is vital to our work, and Rachael’s money will go towards our Refurbishment Campaign, to improve the parent facilities in the Neonatal Unit.”

Tickets for the event can be purchased from Eventbrite here