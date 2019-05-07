This is why you may have smelled burning in Edinburgh's George Street today

Pedestrians and shoppers may have smelled burning on part of Edinburgh's George Street today. Here's why...

Firefighters were called out to deal with a fire in a hotel in the east end of George Street this afternoon.

Three fire engines and a height appliance were sent to the Principal Hotel shortly before 2:30pm.

A fire service spokeswoman said the fire was detected in a cavity wall on the first floor, where workers were doing some re-roofing on the hotel.

Small cutting gear was used to access the small fire and a high pressure jet was used to extinguish the flames, with fire crews leaving the scene at 5;13pm.

No one was hurt as a result of the fire.

A spokeswoman for the Principal Edinburgh George Street said: "We can confirm that the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was on site this afternoon following reports of a smell of burning.

"Crews investigated the premises and a small fire was detected in a cavity wall as a result of works. This was a minor incident, which was dealt with promptly."