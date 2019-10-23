Trinidadian mum claims Edinburgh medics blamed her ethnicity on son’s speech problems

Celeste Blaize-Gibson, 53, from Bathgate,with her son Malcolm Blaize, 12 who has autism.

When Celeste Blaize-Gilson, 53, noticed her two-year-old son Malcolm was “missing key milestones” such as learning to speak she took him to her local doctor’s in Bathgate.

The worried mother explained the concerns she had about her son’s development but was “completely shocked” when she was told by medical professionals that the problems must be “due to the lack of English spoken in the home”.

“They told me my son wasn’t developing because I didn’t speak English to him, but this really confused me as English is my only language.”

When Celeste, who arrived in the UK from Trinidad over 27 years ago, tried to explain this she claims she was met by “blank stares”.

Celeste said she realised that she would have to “fight hard” for her son’s care and consulted different healthcare professionals in Edinburgh and Livingston over the next year but said that she was repeatedly told that her son’s development delays were caused by the lack of English spoken.

The single mother was eventually able to secure a diagnosis of autism for Malcolm, who is now 12, and in his first year at St Kentigern’s Academy, with a full-time support assistant to help him at school.

While Celeste is happy with the care her son is receiving now, she is concerned about other families experiencing similar situations.

She said: “I know it was easier for me because I am well educated, financially stable and can fight my corner but many ethnic minorities in Edinburgh don’t have this privilege and I worry about what happens to them when they come up against the system in the same way.”

Rob Holland from National Autistic Society said: “Families have told us that professionals can often fail to identify or diagnose autism due to incorrect cultural assumptions about how children from black and minority ethnic backgrounds behave. Getting a diagnosis and support can be a hugely stressful process and research suggests it can be even harder for people from black and minority ethnic backgrounds.”

Professor Alex McMahon, Director of Nursing, Midwivery & AHP’s, NHS Lothian said: “We are unable to comment on individual patient cases however all our staff in NHS Lothian are trained in equality, diversity and patient rights.