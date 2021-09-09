Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The scheme is set to begin at the end of this month, and will apply to nightclubs, unseated indoor events, unseated outdoor events, and any event that has over 10,000 people in attendance.

It has faced major opposition from Labour, the Liberal Democrats, and the Conservatives, with Tory leader Douglas Ross taking to twitter today, calling the SNP’s plan a ‘shambles’.

A protester outside the Holyrood building

A protestor wrapped in a saltire, who wished to remain anonymous and to make clear his donning of the saltire was not equivalent to supporting independence, told the Edinburgh Evening News today:

“None of us want Covid passes to be brought in, it’s no future for us, it’s no future for our children, it’s no future for our grandchildren.”

“They’re just going through the motions in there today, it’ll be passed, Covid passes are going to come into existence whether we like it or not.|”

The protestors held signs damning SNP and Nicola Sturgeon, doubting the efficacy of the vaccine, and asking passing vehicles to ‘honk if you’re concerned.”

The Scottish Greens, while in opposition to the vaccine passport programme initially, have voiced support for the scheme now.

If both SNP and The Scottish Greens vote as they are expected to, it means that Scotland is likely to see the scheme approved.

Photography student Sian Ryback, 34, one of the 40-strong demonstrators, said: ‘Today’s an important day, today the **** will vote on whether Scotland will be having vax passports. I don’t care what your views are on Covid or the vaccination, but surely medical freedom means something to you, and this should be setting off alarm bells.’

‘We should never have to be forced into anything medical to keep your freedoms, ever. Period. So today I’m outside parliament making as much noise as I can with my fellow humans who feel the same way I do.’

Protestors carried drums that they beat in rhythm with the protestors, others in attendance carried portable speakers playing music, which they would follow reporters with in an attempt to disrupt interviews.

